SC lawyer writes to AG seeking expedition of CBI probe in Bofors scam

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Supreme Court advocate and petitioner in the Bofors scam case, Ajay Aggarwal, wrote a letter to the Attorney General (AG) seeking expedition of investigation in the matter by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The letter, written to AG, also seeks the filing of relevant documents in his appeal seeking probe in the high-profile Bofors kickback case.

Earlier in May, CBI said that the investigation into the Rs 64-crore kickbacks in the Bofors gun deal will continue, hours after it withdrew an application seeking the permission of a special court to probe the matter further.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Naveen Kashyap had allowed the CBI to withdraw its plea.

Earlier, the court had said that permission is not mandatory and an intimation will suffice.

Petitions had been filed by the CBI and advocate Ajay Aggarwal seeking permission for further probe into the matter.

The probe agency informed the Rouse Avenue Court that it wanted to withdraw the application.

CBI counsel Advocate Anil Tanwar informed the court that further course of action in the matter would be decided by the agency.

The CMM, while allowing the CBI to withdraw the application, questioned Aggarwal's locus standi in the matter.

Aggarwal also said that he wanted to take back his plea after which permission was granted by the court.

In November last year, the Supreme Court had dismissed a CBI petition challenging a 2005 Delhi High Court verdict quashing all charges against the three Hinduja brothers - SP Hinduja, GP Hinduja, and PP Hinduja - and others in the Bofors case.

The petition was dismissed as the appeal became time-barred, the court had said. (ANI)

