SC likely to hear Bindu Ammini's plea on Sabarimala temple entry next week

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court is likely to hear a plea of activist Bindu Ammini next week, seeking its direction to Kerala police to provide her security to enter Sabarimala temple.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said that the court will hear it likely next week, along with the one petition already pending before it.

Senior lawyer Indira Jaising mentioned the matter before the apex court on Thursday, seeking an urgent hearing into the case.

In the plea, MS Bindu, popularly known as Bindu Ammini, said she was allegedly attacked by a mob outside the police commissioner's office recently.

In November, a man had sprayed chilli and pepper on Bindu Ammini's face when she was on her way to Sabarimala temple.

She was not given help and assistance to enter into the Sabarimala temple, the plea said.

The activist also said that the Supreme Court judgement allowing entry of women of menstruation age in the temple was being flouted.

To this, the CJI Bobde said, "There's a larger bench now on the issue. The September verdict is not the last word in this issue."

On Wednesday, the court agreed to hear next week the plea of one Fathima AS seeking directions to the Kerala government to provide safe passage to women into Sabarimala temple.

In September last year, the court allowed the women of menstruating ages to enter and offer prayers at the shrine.

Subsequently, a series of review petitions were filed challenging the order of the court. The petitioners asserted that the deity is a celibate and centuries-old beliefs should not be disturbed by the entry of menstruating women worshippers.

The top court had last month referred these review petitions to a larger seven-judge bench. (ANI)