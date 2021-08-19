SC losing another judge, valued colleague: CJI Ramana on farewell of Justice Navin Sinha

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Speaking at the farewell ceremony of Justice Navin Sinha, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Wednesday said that the Supreme Court is losing yet another good judge and valued colleague.

"The Supreme Court is losing a good judge today. Brother Sinha carried this burden upon his broad shoulders with ease. In this quest, he always brought forward the humane side of the law. Today I am feeling sad that I am losing such a valued colleague and friend," CJI Ramana said at the farewell function today, organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The CJI said, "We judges are often caught in the dilemma of morality versus legality, in our quest to deliver justice."

He also said that there are multiple sleepless nights, that we go through to resolve such issues.

"It is often a tight-rope walk, more so, for a Supreme Court judge. After all, the Supreme Court is the final arbiter. This was the reason the framers of the Constitution gave the Supreme Court the power under Article 142, to render complete justice. This is our sacred duty and a burden that we bear gladly," the CJI said.

The CJI said that the members of the Bar have presented before Justice Sinha another issue to resolve on the day of retirement.

"One of them today suggested that Justice Sinha should take off on a bike whereas another member advised him caution as the roads are not safe in Delhi. Brother Sinha, of course, is capable of addressing this dilemma judiciously."



CJI Ramana described Justice Sinha as a man of impeccable integrity, strong morals, and the conviction to always stand by his principles. "He is fiercely independent and impartial," he added.

The outgoing Supreme Court Judge, Justice Navin Sinha, said that lawyers should be prepared for the worst, as there is a lot of competition and the stress is much more.

"You (lawyers) prepare yourself in such a manner and confidence that when the judge will see in the courtroom, he will be forced to say, I know this person" and the rest will follow, Justice Sinha said.

Justice Sinha said that "the life of a judge is difficult," but at the time he stated that "there is a sense of satisfaction and happiness."

He also urged the lawyers and especially the younger generation of lawyers to be prepared more for shaping the judiciary.

"There is a lot more expected from the younger generation of lawyers. The younger generation of lawyers is burdened with shaping our judiciary," Justice Sinha said.

He said that we all are aware of the present difficult times and especially lawyers and young lawyers. But we have to find our ways and means to fight it out, he added. (ANI)

