SC may hear Ayodhya title dispute case on Saturdays if need arises

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday said that if the need arises, it will hear the Ayodhya title dispute case on Saturdays as well to ensure that the hearing is concluded by October 18.

The top court had on August 5 commenced day-to-day hearing in the case from Monday to Friday. The court has also set October 18 as the deadline to conclude the arguments in the case.

The comments by the apex court came after one of the Hindu parties, Ram Janmabhoomi Punarudhar Samiti (RJPS), sought extra time to argue in the case. The court, however, rejected it.

"We have no time. You are asking us for what we do not have," said Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, while refusing to grant more time.

The Chief Justice also asked the Hindu parties to conclude their arguments within two days, i.e. by Thursday. From Thursday onwards, Muslim parties will commence their arguments in the case.

The apex court, however, said that the Hindu parties may seek time-slot from other parties.

Hindu parties are being represented by senior lawyers -- Sushil Kumar Jain, CS Vaidyanathan and K Parasaran.

The court is hearing the fourteen appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. (ANI)