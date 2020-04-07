SC notice to Assam govt regarding release of people who spent 2 years in detention centres

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Assam Government on a plea seeking the release of people from detention centres in the state who have completed more than two years to avoid spreading of COVID-19, stating that the centres are "overcrowded".

Earlier, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, informed the Rajya Sabha that as many as 802 people were in detention centres in Assam as on March 6 this year.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry today said that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,421. (ANI)

