SC notice to Centre, Kerala, others on plea to ban use of explosives to ward off wild animals

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre, Kerala government, and 12 other states on a petition seeking directions to ban the use of explosives, etc to ward off wild animals.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, issued notices to all the respective parties in the case after hearing the petition filed by lawyer Shubham Awasthi.

Awasthi, in his petition, sought directions to declare the practice of using barbaric means like the use of explosives, etc to ward off wild animals as unconstitutional, illegal, and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

"We issue notice," CJI Bobde said and adjourned the matter for a later date, without giving any date and day to hear the matter.

The plea, filed through advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma, sought directions to the Centre and state governments for necessary amendments in the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act, 1960 to enhance punishments for cruelty against animals.

It said that the Central and State Governments should fill the vacancies in forest forces for effective management and for the propagation of the necessary awareness pertaining to the animal-human conflicts.

The plea also sought the issuance of directions to the Central and State governments to update their forest forces with modern equipment and necessary literature required to fulfill their duties to the absolute best.

It sought directions to the Union of India to issue guidelines to all the state governments to conduct animal censuses in their respective states to understand the need of the wildlife and take appropriate measures to protect them.

The plea also sought a direction to the UOI and States to issue guidelines for the tracking of elephants in order to save them from the threat of extinction and cruelty against them.

This comes after the death of a pregnant elephant in the Palakkad district of Kerala on May 27 gained national attention. The animal had sustained critical injuries in its lower jaw after it ate a pineapple stuffed with crackers. (ANI)

