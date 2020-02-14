SC notice to Centre on plea challenging constitutional validity of CAA

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The apex court has sought the Central government's reply and tagged the matter along with similar pending matters. The petition was filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind.

Earlier on February 7, the top court issued a notice to the Centre on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of CAA and effective implementation of the Assam Accord.

Over a hundred petitions have been filed in the apex court for and against the amended citizenship law.

Protests have erupted in various parts of the country against the amended law which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled religious persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan and took refuge in India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

