SC notice to Centre on plea seeking feeding, child care rooms in public places

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre and others on a plea seeking the construction of feeding and childcare rooms and any other facilities related to infants and mothers in public places.

On Thursday, a bench of justices Dinesh Maheshwari and JK Maheshwari issued notice to the Centre and others on the petition filed by an NGO Maatr Sparsh.

The petitioner Maatr Sparsh, an Initiative by Avyaan Foundation, is an NGO that is working towards setting up feeding rooms, child care rooms and creches in public places.

Advocates Neha Rastogi, Animesh Rastogi and Abhimanue Shrestha appeared for the petitioner.



"That feeding rooms and child care rooms in all the public places are so much important in today's scenario when women are equally participating in the economic growth of this nation and are stepping out in such large numbers. Therefore, basic facilities such as feeding rooms and child care rooms shall be provided at all public places so that women can lead her life with dignity and her privacy is also not infringed," the petitioner said.

"That right to life and privacy are inalienable and inseparable and an integral part of the Constitution of India as enshrined in part III of the Constitution of India," the petitioner further said adding that there are various provisions in labour laws for setting up creche and other facilities for women and child this clearly show that the right to have proper nursing of a child is his/her fundamental right and it is also recognized to be one of the most important rights.

However, nursing a child with privacy and dignity is the fundamental right of every single woman which is being infringed each time due to the lack of basic facilities such as feeding room and child care rooms for women and children at public places, the petition said.

The Union of India and states are well aware that feeding rooms and child care rooms at public places are essential services that are ought to be provided. However, no concrete steps have been taken by them and there is a need of comprehensive guidelines for setting up of these facilities at all public places, the petition said.

The petitioner further said that as the child has the right to receive proper nutrition through nursing, so this is the right of a mother as well to be able to feed in an environment that is conducive to her dignity and privacy and in no manner would impede the exercise of any of her rights.

"Articles 42 and 47 of the Constitution of India cast a duty on the State, in the form of 'directive principles of State policy', to take adequate and effective steps for betterment and improvement and to rise of the level of nutrition and the standard of living of its people and the improvement of public health of women and child. The state is bound to take adequate measures to provide health care, opportunities and social standing of women and child," the petition said.

Hence, the petitioner has sought to issue direction to all the respondents to the act and construct feeding rooms and child care rooms etc or any other facilities related to the infants and mothers at public places and to also ensure that the fundamental right of nursing mother and infants are protected. (ANI)

