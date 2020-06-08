SC notice to Centre, others on plea claiming spike in child-trafficking during lockdown

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Union of India, and others seeking their detailed responses on a petition claiming a spike in the instances of child-trafficking during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde issued notice to the UOI and other parties in the matter and asked them to file their responses within two weeks.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by an NGO named Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) claiming that there was a spike in the cases of child-trafficking during the lockdown and seeking appropriate directions from the court in this regard.

Advocate HS Phoolka, appearing for the NGO, said that a pro-active approach needs to be adopted by all district Child Welfare Committees, especially in the vulnerable districts.

CJI Bobde sought a list of employees from registered contractors to ensure no child labour is employed and added that only policing won't do.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that he would sit with Phoolka and then collate suggestions on how to deal with it. "This is not adversarial. We'll get together and work out the measures," Mehta said.

The CJI, during the course of the hearing, also said that the court can have an expert committee set up for the same as well.

Mehta suggested that the court may have it after two weeks, to which, the apex court fixed the matter for further hearing after two weeks, after the parties (respondents) file their respective submissions in the case. (ANI)

