The Supreme Court of India
The Supreme Court of India

SC notice to Centre, RBI on plea to deposit demonetised currency notes

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:43 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on a man's plea for a direction to allow him to deposit demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denomination totalling Rs 1.17 crore in any of his bank accounts.
The notice was issued by a bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi on a writ petition filed by K Raman, a textile businessman from Madurai in Tamil Nadu.
Raman submitted he could not deposit the amount till December 30, 2016, the last day for exchanging the old currency notes.
He claimed he lost his business and reputation as the demonetised currency notes were not accepted by Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank.
Raman, in the petition filed through lawyer Jaya Sukin, requested the court to pass appropriate orders directing the Centre, RBI and other respondents to permit him to deposit the amount in any of his bank accounts. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:01 IST

Odisha: One day workshop held for police officials under 'Mo...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Odisha Police on Friday conducted a one-day workshop under the state government's 'Mo Sarkar' initiative for transparency in governance.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:54 IST

Telangana: Non-bailable warrant issued against Renuka Chowdhury...

Khammam (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A Judicial Magistrate court of Khammam has served a non-bailable warrant against senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury in an alleged cheating case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:50 IST

Nripendra Misra to retire, PK Sinha appointed OSD in PMO

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Former Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha has been appointed OSD in PMO following request by Nripendra Misra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, to be relieved of his assignment.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:46 IST

Priyanka Gandhi meets UP Congress leaders; discusses political situation

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday met senior party leaders from Uttar Pradesh to take stock of the political situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:36 IST

Responsible freedom for media doesn't mean 'regulated' freedom: Javadekar

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 30 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday stated that media freedom is the essence of a democratic society but asserted that responsible freedom does not mean "regulated freedom".

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:30 IST

Contractor dies after Bihar Engineer sets him on fire

Gopalganj (Bihar)[India], Aug 30 (ANI): A contractor in Gopalganj died after he was allegedly set on fire by a Chief Engineer with Bihar Water Resources Department.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:19 IST

Punjab: NIA files supplementary charge sheet in police station blast case

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against a member of Kashmir-based terror outfit in connection with Maqsudan police station grenade blasts case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:16 IST

Delhi: PM Modi, Guj CM to inaugurate Garvi Gujarat Bhavan on Sept 2

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be inaugurating the 'Garvi Gujarat Bhavan' in New Delhi on September 2.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:14 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Goa, issues warning for fishermen

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Goa centre of the India Meteorological Department on Friday forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:54 IST

ED attaches immovable, movable assets worth Rs 3.14 crore under PMLA Act

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached immovable and movable assets of accused Amit Kohli, Diwakar Gupta and others, worth Rs 3.14 crore under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a case related to the illegal export of prescription drugs and psy

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:50 IST

File IT returns by Aug 31, no extension of date: CBDT

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday clarified that no order has been issued regarding extension of filing IT returns and advised people to file returns by August 31.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:41 IST

Collegium recommends four judges for SC

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): In order to fill the vacant posts, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended names of chief justices and high court judges for the appointment to the top court.

Read More
iocl