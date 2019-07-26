SC notice to Centre, states for implementation of guidelines to prevent mob lynching

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and several states on a plea seeking proper implementation of the court's 2018 judgement laying down guidelines to prevent mob lynching.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose sought reponse from the Home Ministry and states including Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir while hearing a plea filed by Anti Corruption Council of India Trust (ACCIT).

ACCIT sought a direction to the states to comply with the apex court's directions in true letter and spirit as incidents of mob lynching were taking place.

In its verdict of July 17 last year, the Supreme Court had said that "horrendous acts of mobocracy" cannot be allowed to overrun the law of the land and issued a slew of guidelines to deal with mob lynching and cow vigilantism.

The court had ordered the appointment of nodal police officers in all districts, efficient patrolling in areas where there was a possibility of such incidents, and the completion of trial in these cases within six months. (ANI)

