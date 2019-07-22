SC notice to Centre, states on plea seeking shutdown of unauthorised slaughterhouses

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and all states on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking shutdown of unauthorised slaughterhouses.

The PIL also pleaded for a direction to put a restriction on the import of exotic bulls to prevent cross-breeding.

Petitioner M C Rao sought the "protection of cow progeny in the country".

Rao has made 90 parties as respondents in the case, including the Centre, states, pollution control boards and biodiversity boards across the country.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, while issuing notice, sought a detailed response from the respondents.

The petition said the existing exotic bulls should be sterilised to prevent cross-breeding. (ANI)

