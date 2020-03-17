SC notice to Kamal Nath, Speaker on BJP's plea seeking floor test in MP Assembly

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Speaker NP Prajapati among others on a petition filed by BJP leaders seeking directions to hold an immediate floor test in the State Assembly.
A division bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justice Hemant Gupta issued notice to the Chief Minister, Speaker, principal secretary of assembly, state of Madhya Pradesh and Governor and slated the matter for further hearing at 10:30 am on Wednesday.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the BJP leaders, said that the floor test is required in the matter.
The petition, filed by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others, sought a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in the wake of the ongoing political crisis in the state, which had sparked off by the exit of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.
The petitioners said that they are approaching the apex court as the respondents, Speaker and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, have violated the constitutional principles and have deliberately and willfully defied the directions issued by the Governor on March 14, requiring the Chief Minister to prove his majority on the floor of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
"It is submitted by the petitioners that the leaders of the main opposition party namely the BJP also on March 14 had addressed a letter to the Madhya Pradesh Governor that the government was reduced into minority and attempts of horse-trading were being made," the petition said.
The petition said that in such a situation, the Governor should exercise his constitutional powers and direct the Chief Minister to prove his majority on the floor of the house.
The development comes as the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which met on Monday morning for the Budget session was adjourned till March 26, immediately after the Governor's address, in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon had written a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath directing him to conduct the floor test on March 17. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Mar 17, 2020 12:30 IST
New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Speaker NP Prajapati among others on a petition filed by BJP leaders seeking directions to hold an immediate floor test in the State Assembly.