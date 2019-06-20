SC notice to Maharashtra govt on plea against Maratha quota Ordinance

New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Maharashtra government on a petition challenging a Bombay High Court order that refused to consider a plea against 16 per cent quota for Marathas in admission to PG medical and dental courses in the state.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant posted the matter to June 24.

The Nagpur bench of the high court had earlier this month declined to entertain a plea against an Ordinance issued by the state government providing 16 per cent reservation for Marathas under the socially and economically backward classes category in admission to postgraduate medical and dental courses. (ANI)

