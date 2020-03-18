SC notice to UP govt on plea challenging management takeover of Kashi Vishwanath Temple

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition filed by a Lingiya brahmin family seeking restoration of day-to-day religious affairs at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to them.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde issued the notice and sought Uttar Pradesh government's response on the matter.

The plea sought the restoration of day-to-day religious affairs at Kashi Vishwanath temple to the Lingiya brahmin family, which had earlier taking care of the temple management before the commencement of the UP Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act 1983.

The Plea said prior to the promulgation of the Act and the preceding Ordinance 20 of 1983, the forefathers of/and the petitioners had "Poornaadhikar" for conducting Seva, Puja, Raj Bhog, and other religious affairs of the deity and administered and managed the temple and other endowments of the deity.

"In fact, this absolute and exclusive right and role of the petitioner and their ancestor is well documented and had continued since time immemorial, which could be evidenced by various historical narratives, scriptures, etc. Even though it was questioned by some quarters in the past, their right to have "Poornaadhikar" had been judicially determined by several judicial pronouncements," plea said.

The right and entitlements of the petitioners to manage, administer and perform religious duty and other affairs pertaining to the temple of Vishwanath are judicially determined apart from the fact it has a support of strong historical evidence, it added.

"It is a private temple and has complete right on its management," the plea added.

The plea sought orders for striking down the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983 holding the same to have run out of course and outlived its utility, and restoring the administration, management and conduct of religious affairs as existed prior to UP Ordinance no 20 of 1983, which was subsequently replaced by the UP Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983 on October 28, 1983. (ANI)