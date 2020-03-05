SC notice to UP govt on plea seeking transfer of Kamlesh Tiwari murder case to Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea filed by an accused in the murder case of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari, seeking transfer of the trial from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, and also comprising Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and sought a detailed a reply in the matter.

Advocate Mohammad Pracha, appearing for the accused, identified as A Hussain, told the apex court that the trial may be shifted from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

The petition contended that the accused feared a threat to life and that he may not get a fair trial in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Police had, in December last year, filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in connection with the murder case.

Kamlesh Tiwari was shot in the Naka area of Lucknow on October 18 and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital during treatment. (ANI)