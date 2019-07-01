SC notice to WB govt over 'delayed release' of BJP's Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], July 01 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to West Bengal government on a contempt plea filed by the brother of BJP Youth Wing Convenor Priyanka Sharma, who was arrested for sharing a meme of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was hearing the petition alleging that the state police did not immediately release Sharma despite the top court's order.

The court has sought a reply within four weeks.

According to the petitioner, Rajib Sharma, Priyanka was released after two days, contrary to the court order.

The BJP functionary was granted bail by the court on May 14.

The top court had also censured the West Bengal government after Sharma's counsel contended that her release was delayed and had said that it will hear their plea seeking action against the state police in the first week of July.

The BJP activist was arrested and sent to two weeks' judicial custody for allegedly sharing a morphed photo on her Facebook timeline in which Mamata Banerjee's face was photoshopped on the body of actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the MET Gala in New York. (ANI)

