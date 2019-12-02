SC notices to Centre, IMA on plea seeking doctors to be made liable for striking

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Central government and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on a petition which sought doctors to be made liable for going on strikes.

While recognising the right of citizens to strike, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that it would like to evolve a mechanism to ensure the continuance of services to critically ill patients and also to those admitted in ICUs.

Earlier in August, doctors in the national capital staged protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019. Two months prior to that, a nationwide protest was held following an assault on doctors at the NRS Medical College in Kolkata. (ANI)

