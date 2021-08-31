SC orders demolition of twin towers by Supertech in Noida

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): The 40-storey twin towers project, constructed in Uttar Pradesh's Noida by real estate firm Supertech, will be demolished over the violation of construction by-laws, said Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court was pronouncing its judgement in the case involving Supertech Emerald Court Owners Resident Welfare Association (RWA) against the real estate company, Supertech Ltd.

The court verdict said that the construction of the twin towers containing around 1,000 flats was done in violation of the rules and must be razed within a period of two months by Supertech at its own cost.



"There is the collusion of Noida authority and the real estate company, Supertech, while allowed construction of two additional towers in one of its Noida projects," said the court.

The order also said that real estate firm Supertech has to reimburse the booking money to all the flat owners within two months, with 12 per cent interest.

The apex court also upheld the Allahabad High Court's April 11, 2014, verdict ordering demolition of two 40-storey twin towers -- Apex and Ceyane -- in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. (ANI)

