SC orders floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly to be held tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a floor test in state Assembly to be held tomorrow.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said the floor test would be held by show of hands in accordance with the law and it should be completed by 5 pm on Friday.

The court observed that the state of uncertainty must be resolved efficiently and the Assembly proceedings should be video graphed properly.

"The proceedings would be video graphed properly. The trust vote would be conducted by showing the hands. If 16 MLAs want to come to the Assembly. Both Karnataka DGP and Madhya Pradesh DGP should provide security," the bench said.

The top court was hearing the petition filed by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP leaders seeking floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly claiming that the Congress government in the state has lost the majority.

The development came after 22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignation after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned and joined the BJP. (ANI)

