SC orders full-fledged probe into collusion of Tihar Jail officials with Unitech promoters

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a full-fledged probe into the collusion of Tihar Jail officials who allegedly helped ex-Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra run a secret office while they were in jail.

The apex court had earlier directed shifting of Chandra brothers from Tihar and ordered a probe by Delhi police.

The erstwhile promoters of realty firm Unitech, Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra were shifted from Delhi's Tihar Jail to Arthur Road Jail and Taloja Central Jail in Mumbai respectively as per the Apex court's order.

Supreme Court had ordered the two to be shifted out after they were allegedly found carrying out their work and various other transactions from Tihar Jail in the national capital.

On August 26, a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Dr Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud and also comprising Justice M R Shah had passed the order to shift the two accused and expressed displeasure over the way the accused were allegedly operating from Tihar Jail.



The Supreme Court also ordered that the two accused will not be provided with any kind of additional facility in the Arthur Road jail and Taloja jail. The apex court had also ordered that both the brothers be housed separately.

The top court passed the order after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the Court that two Unitech promoters were allegedly found operating from inside the Tihar jail and were allegedly carrying out their work and various other transactions from there.

The accused Chandra brothers were arrested by the Delhi Police's Economic Offices Wing (EOW) in March 2017 after receiving many complaints.

The Patiala House Court had in 2015 passed the order of registering the FIR (First Information Report) against Chandras.

The FIR was registered after a complaint filed by a homebuyer in connection with the Anthea project in Gurugram. After that also, many more complaints were registered against the Unitech group with respect to the Anthea project.

A lot of homebuyers had approached the police after their flats were not handed over to them within the stipulated deadline, as promised by the real estate firm despite having paid all the money to the company. (ANI)

