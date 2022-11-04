SC orders medical examination of DHFL ex-CMD Kapil Wadhawan in AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a fresh medical assessment of former Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) CMD Kapil Wadhawan and directed that a team of doctors to be constituted by the Director of AIIMS, Delhi.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said, "As at present, we feel that the applicant must be taken today and be examined by the Doctors of various disciplines on the basis of his medical condition as may be revealed by medical reports."

The apex court asked a team of doctors from AIIMS to assess Wadhawan's health conditions and submit a report within a week.

"The report be placed within a period of one week from today. To facilitate proper evaluation and report, we direct that the Director, AIIMS, New Delhi, shall constitute a team of Doctors required to carry out the evaluation. List the matter on November 10, 2022," the bench said in its order.

Wadhawan has approached the top court seeking interim bail on the medical ground saying he suffers from Obstructive Sleep Apnoea, problems relating to the urinary tract, cardiology, gastroenterology and other problems.



"A report shall be sent to this Court regarding his medical condition in regard to various ailments which are projected before us as sufficient for grant of medical bail. We indicate that to suitably evaluate the problem of Obstructive Sleep Apnea, sleep study may be conducted if it is considered appropriate by the Doctor," the order of the top court added.

Wadhawan is accused of money laundering in the multi-crore Yes Bank fraud case.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Wadhawan, told the court that Wadhawan had five surgeries and urged the apex court to grant him interim bail on medical grounds.

ED had arrested Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj Wadhawan on May 14 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). CBI had also FIR against them.

According to the CBI FIR, the scam started taking shape between April and June 2018, when Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the DHFL.

In return, the Wadhawans allegedly paid kickback of Rs 600 crore to Kapoor and his family members in the form of loans to DOIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd held by the latter's wife and daughters, the CBI has claimed. (ANI)

