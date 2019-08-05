The Supreme Court of India
SC orders relocation of Unnao rape survivor to Delhi's AIIMS from Lucknow

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday ordered to shift the Unnao rape survivor, to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for further treatment.
A bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta, ordered the patient to be airlifted from King George's Medical College in Lucknow to AIIMS Delhi for further treatment, after advocate D Ramakrishna Reddy, representing the survivor, mentioned the matter before it.
The top court underlined that the Unnao rape survivor should be relocated on a condition that she is medically fit for the procedure.
Reddy contended that the family of the survivor wanted her to be shifted to AIIMS in Delhi.
Earlier today, the court had adjourned till August 9 the hearing on her relocation to the national capital, after no one appeared on her behalf in the court.
On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were traveling to Raebareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts were killed on the spot.
The duo is currently undergoing treatment at King George's Medical University in Lucknow.
While, the survivor is recovering and has even opened her eyes, her lawyer is in a deep coma, the hospital administration stated in a letter, earlier today.
Following the accident, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed a murder case against rape accused and lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. The case now stands transferred to the CBI.
Sengar, a lawmaker from Bangermau in Unnao district, was expelled from the BJP, on August 1, in the backdrop of the accident.
He had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail. (ANI)

