SC orders shifting of CPI(M) leader Yousuf Tarigami to Delhi AIIMS for better treatment

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:06 IST

Attempt is to make everyone follow rules: Gadkari on stiff fines...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): In the wake of stiff fines imposed on errant traffic law violators, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the government has no desire to levy heavy challan on the common man but the attempt is to make everyone follow rules.