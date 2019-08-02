Representative image
Representative image

SC orders transfer of Unnao rape survivor's uncle from UP jail to Tihar

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the immediate transfer of Unnao rape survivor's uncle, who has 13 cases against him under different sections, from Raebareli Jail to Tihar jail in Delhi.
The top court also directed the media to not disclose the identity of the victim, who along with her lawyer is undergoing treatment after an accident earlier this week.
The court, however, deferred the shifting of survivor and her lawyer from King George's Medical University at Lucknow. Her relatives informed the apex court that their treatment could continue in the Lucknow hospital as of now, said Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
The victim's uncle was named in several cases between 1996 to 2002, including those of contempt of court, murder and robbing a train.
He was serving a jail sentence since November 21 last year after he failed to present himself in the court following different criminal cases against him in the local police stations.
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the family of the victim was to inform about shifting her. "They said that she is completely unconscious and wanted to let her remain in the Lucknow hospital," he said.
Mehta told the court that the lawyer of the rape victim is in the ICU, but is not in a critical condition.
V Ramakrishna Reddy, the lawyer for the victim, said that her client could be shifted once she is stabilised.
The top court had on Thursday asked the CBI to investigate within seven days the mysterious case of the accident in which the Unnao rape survivor was seriously injured along with her lawyer while her two aunts were killed on the spot.
Gogoi gave the direction to the agency after dismissing Mehta's plea for a month's time for completing the probe. The court also ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.
On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli.
The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. Probe in the case was transferred to the CBI on Tuesday.
Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:56 IST

Muzaffarpur: Boy stabbed to death in school premises

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India] Aug 2 (ANI): A 7th class student was stabbed to death in his school premises in Ahiyapur here on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:54 IST

Technical snag delayed payment of salaries : Andhra Pradesh govt

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday said that the delay in payment of salaries to the state government employees was due to "technical snags".

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:41 IST

NMC Bill: Junior doctors in Hyderabad boycotts medical...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Junior doctors in a Hyderabad-based hospital on Friday boycotted their medical practices and continued to stage protest opposing the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill passed by Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:37 IST

Court asks CBI to expedite FSL report in medical bribery scam case

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A special CBI Court on Friday directed the CBI official to expedite the procedure of filling the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report regarding phone tapping of the accused in an alleged medical bribery scam case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:36 IST

Agitating doctors unhappy, FoRDA threatens to continue strike

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Despite meeting Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to discuss various provisions of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, agitating doctors on Friday threatened to continue their strike.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:32 IST

Chenab crosses danger mark at Doda, several villages submerged

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Following the construction of a dam in connection with Bhaglihar Hydro Power Project at Ramban's Chanderkote area, the water level of Chenab River has risen above the danger mark deluging half a dozen small villages in Pull Doda town.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:28 IST

SC observes Ayodhya mediation panel has failed

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The mediation panel on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute has failed to achieve any final settlement in the matter, the Supreme Court on Friday said and decided to hold day-to-day hearing in the case from August 6..

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:22 IST

This man is in everything: Jaya Prada hits out at Azam Khan

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 02 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaya Prada has launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan over the raids conducted at his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:22 IST

Karnataka: 3-month-long cloud seeding project for rainfall launched

Hubli (Karnataka) [India] Aug 2 (ANI): A three-month-long cloud seeding project has been launched at the Hubballi International Airport here to stimulate artificial rainfall in the North Karnataka region on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:09 IST

IAF flying operations in J-K part of 'normal activity': Sources

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) flying operations in Jammu and Kashmir are part of "normal activity", sources said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:06 IST

Rajya Sabha passes UAPA Amendment Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Friday approved the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 that empowers the central government to designate individuals as terrorists if the person commits or participates in acts of terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:59 IST

Deployment of forces suggest something big being planned in...

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that the deployment of forces by the centre in Kashmir and the statements given by its leadership in the recent days suggested "something big" is being planned.

Read More
iocl