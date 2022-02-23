SC pulls up Nagaland govt, says important aspect of gender equality getting postponed

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Nagaland government over not responding to the request of the Election Commission in the state's urban local bodies and said that an important aspect of gender equality seems to be getting postponed.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh noted that the state government is not responding to the request of the Election Commission, and said, "We may also note that as per the State Election Commission the aforesaid processes may require six months time before taking up the election exercise."

"We note with great regret that an important aspect of gender equality seems to be getting postponed and a decade has passed on that behalf," the top court said.

The apex court said that on the perusal of note filed by the respondent, the Nagaland State Election Commission, it has been noted that "the report is once again a reflection on the lackadaisical attitude of the state government even in furtherance of assurances given to this Court apart from the fact of the legal mandate which they are required to follow."

The Nagaland government had earlier assured that they will amend the mandate of the Act and a report of the Committee is expected in about a month's time.



The Counsel for the Nagaland submitted that the Committee has completed the exercise. But the counsel for the appellants expressed some reservation as to the result of the deliberation as according to him the recommendations are that the men will nominate the women, something naturally not acceptable.

The Counsel for the state submitted that due to his indisposition, he could not visit Nagaland and would like to be part of the final deliberations before the state government.

At his request, the apex court granted six weeks' time for the said purpose.

"We make it clear that a date has to be pointed out to us on the next date for completing the exercise and within the next two weeks the letters of the Election Commission must positively be responded to and we direct the Chief Secretary to do so. Any non-compliance would be treated as a violation of the Order of this Court," the top court said and listed the matter for directions on April 12, 2022.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) concerning local body elections in the state. (ANI)

