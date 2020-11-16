SC refuses to direct Centre to declare charge-sheeted lawmakers' elections as 'null and void'

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to pass any order or direction to the Union of India (UOI) to declare as null and void the elections of Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) charge-sheeted for more than a year for offences punishable for five or more years of imprisonment.



A bench of the top court, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, while refusing to pass an order, said, "These are legislative issues, within the exclusive domain of Parliament, we do not want to pass any order on these issues."

The plea was filed by SN Shukla, a retired civil servant. (ANI)

