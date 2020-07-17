SC refuses to entertain fresh plea seeking judicial inquiry into Palgarh lynching incident

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a fresh plea seeking direction to set up a judicial inquiry by a retired judge into the April 16 lynching of three people, including two Sadhus in Maharashtra's Palghar.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan dismissed the plea saying it has already taken cognisance of the Palghar incident and there is no question of multiplying the petitions.

The petition, filed by advocate J Krishna Singh, also sought directions for the registration of an FIR against police officials who were present at the time of killing two Sadhus.

The lawyers for the petitioner argued that the incidents of mob lynching and extra-judicial killings are increasing in the country.

Notably, the apex court is already hearing a batch of petitions filed by several sadhus raising concern over the mob lynching incident and seeking an NIA probe in the matter. A similar plea, seeking CBI or NIA probe into the matter, is also pending before the Bombay High Court.

Two sadhus and their driver, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat, were beaten to death on April 16, allegedly by villagers in Gadchinchle of Palghar, as they suspected them of being thieves. (ANI)

