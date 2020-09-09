SC refuses to entertain Greater Noida home buyers' plea for forensic audit of builder

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition filed by a group of home buyers of a Greater Noida society seeking directions for a detailed forensic audit of the builder company.

A bench of the apex court, while refusing to entertain the petition, asked them to approach the Noida Authority with their concerns and prayers.

The group of flat owners had booked their flats in the society, Mayfair Residency in Greater Noida (West), but have not yet received possession of their flats, despite crossing the due date for the same.

These flat owners had moved the apex court seeking a detailed forensic audit of the builder's company. (ANI)

