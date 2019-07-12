SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking guidelines for frisking of students during examinations

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a public interest litigation seeking a direction for laying down guidelines for flying squads and invigilators on frisking of students before examination halls.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose heard the petition filed by advocate Anuja Kapoor.

The bench asked her to approach the Delhi High Court, if she wants, for any relief in the case.

The PIL of advocate Anuja Kapoor stated that a girl studying in class 10 in Chattisgarh had allegedly committed suicide after being allegedly stripped and searched during her board examination by the inspecting officials. (ANI)