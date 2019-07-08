Supreme Court of India
SC refuses to entertain plea against 'Article 15'

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:35 IST

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition seeking a direction to stop the screening of film 'Article 15'.
A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and B R Gavai, however, asked petitioner Brahman Samaj of India (BSOI) to approach the appropriate authority concerned under the Act with its grievances including the issuance of the certificate to the movie.
BSOI's national organising secretary Nemi Nath Chaturvedi had approached the court seeking cancellation of the certificate alleging the film contained certain objectionable dialogues which were spreading rumour and caste hatred in the society.
'Article 15' starring Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurana was released on June 28.
The petition had sought a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to cancel the certification granted to Benaras Media Works Pvt Ltd, with respect to the film title.
It had claimed that using Articles of the Constitution of India for the title of films without the approval of the government and for the personal/commercial gain was illegal.
"The film is likely to cause severe damage to the public perception about Article 15 and its origin," it had said, adding the CBFC had gravely erred in issuing the certificate without considering section 3 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950. (ANI)

