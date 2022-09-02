SC refuses to entertain plea by Indian Muslim Shia Isna Ashari Jamaat seeking arrest of Jitendra Tyagi

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain the plea by Indian Muslim Shia Isna Ashari Jamaat seeking the arrest of Jitendra Tyagi alias Wasim Rizvi and Yati Narsinghanand.

The petitioner also had said that the controversial book by Tyagi - "Muhammad" be banned.

A bench headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit refused to entertain the plea seeking directions to restrain Syed Waseem Rizvi from making derogatory and demeaning statements against Islam and banning the sales of the publication of the book titled "Muhammad" authored by Rizvi.

As the petitioner failed to convince the bench, he later withdrew his plea. The court allowed the counsel for the petitioner to withdraw the petition.

CJI Lalit noted that this is not the kind that the petitioner is seeking under the provisions of Article 32 and asked the petitioner to withdraw the plea. The court however granted liberty to the petitioner to seek any appropriate remedies as per laws.



Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court refused to extend the interim bail granted to Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, formerly known as Wasim Rizvi, in connection with the investigation into the hate speeches at the Hardiwar Dharma Sansad held in December last year.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and BV Nagarathna while declining to extend the interim bail asked Tyagi to surrender before September 5.

The apex court posted the matter for hearing on next Friday and asked Tyagi to produce the certificate of surrender before it by Monday.

He (Tyagi) is on interim medical right? Go and surrender first. He isn't a senior citizen, he is 51. He should spend at least 7 days in custody," the bench observed.

On May 17, the top court had granted three months of interim bail to Tyagi on medical grounds. He was asked and to give an undertaking that he would not indulge in hate speech and not give any statement to electronic or digital or social media. (ANI)

