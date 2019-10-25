The Supreme Court of India (File Photo)
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

SC refuses to entertain plea challenging Jet Airways' 'failure' in returning money to passengers

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a direction against the Jet Airways for its alleged failure to refund the air fares to many of its passengers.

The apex court bench, headed by Justice N V Ramana and also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna refused to entertain the plea, filed by Bejon Kumar Mishra.

"No, sorry, we don't want to entertain the PIL," the bench of the top court said.

The PIL was filed before the Supreme Court by the petitioner through his lawyer, Shashank Deo Sudhi, seeking refund and compensation for the Jet Airways passengers as the airline allegedly failed to refund the air-fares after it halted operations earlier in April this year.

The PIL sought directions for a prompt refund of the airfare with reasonable compensation to the affected passengers of Jet Airways.

"It is a matter of fact that still refund of the airfare from the Jet Airways had not been released," the petition stated.

The airline had halted operations in April this year. Jet Airways was facing a financial crisis due to bruising competition from low-cost airlines, fluctuating crude prices and a weak rupee.(ANI)

