SC refuses to entertain plea challenging salary cuts, lack of PPEs for cops

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition filed by former ACP Bhanupratap Barge challenging the salary cut and the lack of PPEs in many states for police personnel who are on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

"We can't pass any order in the petition. We are sorry. Everybody is going through a very difficult time. These are policy matters. There can't be a super-government," said a bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and also comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice BR Gavai.

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bhanupratap Barge had approached the top court seeking directions for the welfare of police personnel across the country claiming they were facing hardship in the face of coronavirus crisis.

Barge, in his petition, challenged the salary cuts in several states saying it was demotivating the cops and challenged the lack of protective gear for the police officials. (ANI)