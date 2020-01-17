New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition regarding the issue of MPs not attending the Parliament and asked the petitioner to approach the Speaker.
The court gives liberty to petitioner Anil Dutt Sharma to withdraw the plea and make a representation before the Speaker. (ANI)
SC refuses to entertain plea on MPs attendance in Parliament
ANI | Updated: Jan 17, 2020 15:06 IST
