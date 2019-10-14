SC refuses to entertain plea seeking age relaxation to poor upper caste applicants in govt recruitments exam

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition seeking a direction to the central government to provide age relaxation to poor upper caste applicants eligible for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in all government service recruitments examination.



"We are not inclined to hear the PIL," a three-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana observed.



The bench was hearing the petition filed by one K K Ramesh and observed that there was no question of the petition in the service matter. (ANI)