SC refuses to entertain plea seeking ban on slaughtering animals by way of 'halal'

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition seeking direction to ban the slaughtering of animals by way of 'halal', which is largely practiced by the Muslim community.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, while declining the plea, said, "your petition is mischievous in character."



The bench, while hearing a petition filed by Akhand Bharat Morcha, said that these are issues that we cannot go into.

"Court cannot determine who can be vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Those who want to eat halal meat can eat halal meat. Those who want to eat Jhatka meat can eat Jhatka," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a petition seeking directions to ban the slaughtering of an animal by way of 'Halal'. (ANI)

