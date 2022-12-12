SC refuses to entertain Satyendar Jain's plea seeking expeditious hearing of his bail application

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain jailed minister Satyendar Jain's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order and seeking directions for an expeditious hearing of his bail plea in connection with a money laundering case.

After the Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea, Satyendar Jain's lawyer withdrew his plea.



A bench led by Justice MR Shah was hearing the matter. Jain had sought directions for an expeditious hearing of his bail plea in the Delhi High Court.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain moved Supreme Court challenging Delhi High Court's December December 1 order that asked Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply on the Jain plea and listed the matter for December 20 for further hearing. Jain has moved Delhi HC challenging the trial court's order rejecting his bail plea.

Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate. (ANI)

