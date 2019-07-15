SC refuses to grant bail to Asaram Bapu in sexual assault case

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in connection with the Surat sexual assault case.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said that the trial in the case needs to be concluded before the bail is granted to the accused.

The top court also asked the trial court in Gujarat to complete the trial in the case.

In 2013, two Surat-based sisters had approached police alleging that they were raped by Asaram and his son Narayan Sai.

One of the victims accused 47-year-old Sai of raping her multiple times between 2002 and 2005, while she was staying at his ashram. He was arrested in December 2013 from Pipli in Haryana.

Asaram is serving a life sentence for raping a minor girl in Manai village in Rajasthan in 2013.

The controversial godman was found guilty under some sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central jail. (ANI)

