SC refuses to grant immediate stay on issuance of Electoral Bond Scheme

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant an immediate stay on issuance of the Electoral Bond Scheme, for the purpose of donations to political parties, notified by the Central government on January 2, 2018.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde issued notice to Election Commission and granted two weeks to file the response on an application filed by the Association of Democratic Reforms ahead of Delhi Assembly elections.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for ADR contended that the ruling party has been gaining thousands of crores in anonymous funding. Throughout the Delhi election, they will continue getting thousands of crores. (ANI)

