SC refuses to grant interim stay on re-postmortem in Kallakurichi girl death matter

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant interim relief to the victim's father in the Kallakurichi girl death matter and rejected his oral plea seeking an interim stay on the re-postmortem ordered by the Madras High Court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana rejected an oral plea made by the father of the student to stay the re-postmortem of the body which is to be held today as per the direction of the Madras High Court.

The lawyer of the parents of the Kallakurichi girl mentioned his plea seeking an urgent hearing of the petition seeking to include a medical expert of their choice in a team which will conduct re-postmortem. The Madras HC order has rejected the victim's father's plea. The top court agreed to hear the victim's father's plea tomorrow.

Violence had broken out in Kallakurichi as protesters set ablaze buses and school property demanding justice for the dead student.

On Sunday, more than a thousand people staged a protest in front of the school demanding justice for the student's death. Protesters pelted stones at the police van.

According to Police officials, "the deceased girl died by suicide on Tuesday night on the school premises and there was a note found in which it was alleged that two teachers from the school tortured her, forcing her to study all the time."



The student's death case was registered under section 174 (unnatural death).

Meanwhile, a notice has been issued to all private nursery, matriculation and CBSE schools that remained closed on Monday following violent protests over the death of a schoolgirl at a private residential school in Kallakurichi district in north Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, School Secretary, Principal, school correspondent and 2 teachers were sent to 15 day-remand in connection with the death of the 17-year-old school girl in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu

The Directorates of Matriculation on Tuesday sent a notices to 987 private schools, seeking an explanation from them over the closing of schools against the government's instructions.

Condemning the violence on Kallakurichi school, 987 schools in Tamil Nadu remained closed on Monday. Earlier Government warned that there will be stern action if any private school decided to close operations.

Directorates of Matriculation School stated that post the explanation from the school we will take further steps.

