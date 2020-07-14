SC refuses to grant parole to self-styled godman Rampal for attending granddaughter's wedding

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant parole to self-styled godman Rampal, who is currently serving a life sentence in connection with a murder case, for attending his granddaughter's wedding tomorrow.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde refused to grant parole to Rampal, who had approached the apex court seeking to attend the wedding.

Rampal was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with two murder cases in 2018. The self-styled godman was arrested in November 2014 after two murder cases were registered against him.

While the first case was filed after a woman's body was found in his ashram at Hisar's Barwal town on November 18, the second case was registered after bodies of a child and four women were found in the same ashram on the following day. (ANI)

