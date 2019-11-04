SC refuses to grant parole to Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara murder case

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant parole to Vikas Yadav, who is undergoing 25-year jail term for killing business executive Nitish Katara.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Surya Kant dismissed his plea seeking time-out from the prison.

Yadav, the son of a former lawmaker, had kidnapped and murdered Katara in 2002 over his relationship with his sister Bharti Yadav.

Yadav, his cousin Vishal and one Sukhdev Pehalwan were found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2008.

The Delhi High Court in 2015 upheld the trial court's verdict and awarded a jail term of 25 years without remission to the brothers and 20 years' imprisonment without remission to Pehalwan.

In 2016, the Supreme Court, too, agreed to the quantum of punishment awarded to the accused by the High Court. (ANI)

