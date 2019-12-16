SC refuses to grant urgent hearing to plea seeking action against police for laying siege at police HQ

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to urgently list a petition seeking disciplinary action against Delhi Police personnel who had laid siege at the police headquarters in the national capital following the Tis Hazari clashes last month.

"The Delhi High Court is seized of the matter. Let the Delhi High Court hear the matter," Justice Mishra said.

The matter was mentioned before a division bench headed by Justice Mishra by lawyer G S Mani. He sought a direction to register FIR against the police officials.

The petition sought a direction against the personnel who had "conducted and participated in an unprecedented 11-12 hour-long protest and agitation held on November 5 in and around their Commissioner of police, headquarters at ITO, Supreme Court and India gate areas against lawyers."

The police laid siege at the police headquarters after they clashed with lawyers in Tis Hazari court complex following an argument over the parking issue on November 2, last month.

During the confrontation, both sides had received injuries. A lawyer allegedly sustained injuries after getting shot at by the police. (ANI)

