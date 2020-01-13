SC refuses to hear plea challenging bill prohibiting E-cigarettes

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a petition challenging the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Bill, 2019.

A bench of the apex Court, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman refused to interfere in the petition filed by petitioner-cum-lawyer, Ashwarya Sinha.

The top court also directed him to approach the Delhi High Court for relief.

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage, and Advertisement) Bill, 2019, was passed by the Lok Sabha on November 27 and by the Rajya Sabha on December 2.

The Bill stipulates that persons found in violation of the law for the first offence will face a jail term of up to one year or a fine up to Rs 1 lakh rupees, or both. For repeated offences, provision of jail term of three years and fine up to Rs 5 lakh has also been provided. (ANI)

