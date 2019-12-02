SC refuses to hear Tamil actor's plea over EVM tampering

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a petition filed by Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan which claimed that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be tampered with.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, did not find any merit in Khan's petition and accordingly refused to hear the case.

"We are not inclined to hear your (petitioner) petition," observed the apex court bench, also comprised of Justices Surya Kant and B R Gavai.

Khan had contest in the Lok Sabha election from Dindigul constituency but was defeated. After his defeat, he had approached the apex court claiming that the EVMs can be tampered with in elections.

Khan, in his petition before the Supreme Court, prayed for directions to the Election Commission to permit him to demonstrate and prove the possibility of tampering EVMs with the aid of experts and under the supervision of retired Supreme Court (or) High Court Judges. (ANI)

