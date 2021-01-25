SC refuses to hear UP govt's petition seeking transfer of pleas against 'Love Jihad' law from HC to itself

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh Government to transfer all the petitions against the anti-conversion ordinance from Allahabad High Court to itself.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde refused to entertain the plea filed by the Uttar Pradesh government on the "love Jihad" issue.

The CJI, while refusing to entertain the petition, observed that the Apex Court would like the advantage of having a decision of the High Court.



The Uttar Pradesh government had moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to transfer all the petitions against the anti-conversion (Love Jihad) ordinance from Allahabad High Court to the Apex Court.

Earlier in November, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had promulgated the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020.

The new law mandates a jail term of the accused between one to five years, with Rs 15,000 penalty, if convicted for carrying out forceful conversions for marriage. (ANI)

