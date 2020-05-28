SC refuses to modify order on allowing middle seat bookings on foreign flights evacuating Indians

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to modify its earlier order allowing Air India to operate non-scheduled flights to bring back Indians stranded abroad with middle seats booking for the next 10 days.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, refused to modify its earlier order on a petition challenging the decision.

The apex court had on Monday, while hearing an urgent plea against Bombay High Court's order to keep middle seats vacant in international flights in compliance with social distancing norms, had allowed Air India to operate foreign flights with middle seat bookings for 10 days.

The apex court had said that it will ask the Bombay High Court to decide on the matter again.

Bombay High Court had earlier directed Air India to keep middle seats vacant on international flights evacuating Indians stranded abroad.

The decision was challenged in the top court by the Central government and Air India.

The Bombay High Court, which had directed Air India to keep middle seats vacant on international flights, is likely to hear the matter on June 2.

This comes as flights are being operated to evacuate people stranded in countries abroad amid the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, domestic flights have also been allowed to resume operations. (ANI)

