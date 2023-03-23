SC refuses to pass judicial order on bar association's plea relating to chamber blocks for lawyers

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to pass any judicial order on the Supreme Court Bar Association's petition seeking to convert the land measuring 1.33 acres allotted to the Supreme Court of India into chamber blocks for lawyers and said that let the apex court take up the matter on the administrative side.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud disposed of the plea filed by Supreme Court Bar Association.

The court said that such a petition can not be decided on the judicial side and said that these are administrative matters and not for judicial adjudication.

The court said that it leaves it open for the administrative side of the Apex court to take up the association's plea as the process would entail discussion with Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA), and other stakeholders.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association. Senior Advocate Vikas Singh appeared for the association. The plea was filed through an advocate-on-record Yugandhara Pawar Jha.



In the plea, SCBA has urged the top court to issue a direction to the Ministry of Urban Development to grant permission for the conversion of the entire land admeasuring 1.33 acres allotted to the Supreme Court behind the petrol pump near ITO as a chamber block for lawyers.

The petitioner also sought to direct the ministry to convert the entire area around the Supreme Court into a Supreme Court Complex so that all the buildings across the Supreme Court on Bhagwan Das Road including the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia, Indian Law Institute,

Indian Society of International Law among others can be utilized either for conversion into the chamber or for re-development as a chamber block/use for the activities of the

Supreme Court or for other amenities for lawyers.

The plea also sought to issue direction to the ministry to allot the government bungalow presently being occupied by Foreign Correspondents Club to the Petitioner. (ANI)

