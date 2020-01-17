New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to issue an order or directive to the Union of India for conferring Bharat Ratna on Mahatma Gandhi.
The top court, while declining to pass any order in the PIL, said that Mahatma Gandhi is much higher than Bharat Ratna. (ANI)
SC refuses to pass order for conferring Bharat Ratna on Mahatma Gandhi
ANI | Updated: Jan 17, 2020 11:44 IST
