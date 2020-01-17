Supreme Court of India [Photo/ANI]
SC refuses to pass order for conferring Bharat Ratna on Mahatma Gandhi

ANI | Updated: Jan 17, 2020 11:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to issue an order or directive to the Union of India for conferring Bharat Ratna on Mahatma Gandhi.
The top court, while declining to pass any order in the PIL, said that Mahatma Gandhi is much higher than Bharat Ratna. (ANI)

